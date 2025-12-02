2025 Understanding China Conference highlights Chinese modernization, global governance

Xinhua) 08:42, December 02, 2025

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Understanding China Conference in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Understanding China Conference, themed "New Plan, New Development, New Choices -- Chinese Modernization and New Vision for Global Governance," is held in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended and delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the conference on Monday.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, also attended and addressed the opening ceremony.

Conference participants said that after years of development, the Understanding China Conference has become one of the most influential platforms for the world to understand China.

Based on long-term exploration and practice, China has successfully advanced and expanded Chinese modernization through theoretical innovation and practical breakthroughs since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, they said.

Participants said that the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee drew a blueprint for the development of Chinese modernization over the next five years, which is of great significance to sharing development opportunities and walking hand in hand with other countries around the world on the path of modernization.

They also said that Chinese modernization benefits both China and the world at large.

This year's conference, which runs until Tuesday, has brought together over 800 participants, including politicians, officials, entrepreneurs and scholars.

This photo shows an event held during the 2025 Understanding China Conference in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 1, 2025. The 2025 Understanding China Conference, themed "New Plan, New Development, New Choices -- Chinese Modernization and New Vision for Global Governance," is held in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

This photo shows the opening ceremony of the 2025 Understanding China Conference in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 1, 2025. The 2025 Understanding China Conference, themed "New Plan, New Development, New Choices -- Chinese Modernization and New Vision for Global Governance," is held in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Participants browses books during the 2025 Understanding China Conference in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 1, 2025. The 2025 Understanding China Conference, themed "New Plan, New Development, New Choices -- Chinese Modernization and New Vision for Global Governance," is held in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

