Chinese modernization living example of putting people first: report

Xinhua) 13:59, September 28, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese modernization, with the pursuit of common prosperity for all as its central goal, offers a living interpretation of the value orientation of putting people first, a think tank report said on Saturday.

The report, titled "Theory on the Development of Civilizations -- Building a New Vision of Civilizations with Development at the Core," was released by Xinhua Institute, a national high-level think tank of Xinhua News Agency.

The core of civilizational development lies in "people," rather than in "things" or "tools," the report emphasized.

According to the report, the battle against poverty lifted a nearly 100-million rural population out of poverty in China, the rural revitalization strategy is aimed at narrowing the urban-rural divide, and pilot zones for common prosperity are exploring new models of shared development. These practices have broken the fate of "the rich get richer" that characterizes Western modernization, it said.

The report noted that when technologies such as artificial intelligence and gene editing are advancing at an accelerated pace, the value orientation of putting people first has acquired a greater sense of urgency.

Only by upholding the principle of putting people first can civilization avoid losing control in the waves of technological revolution and realize harmony between humans and nature, between humans and society, and within humans themselves, it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)