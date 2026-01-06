Senior official highlights ideological guarantee, spiritual strength for Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 09:37, January 06, 2026

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends a meeting attended by publicity officials from across the country and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Monday stressed the need to provide a firm ideological guarantee, strong spiritual strength and favorable cultural conditions for national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting held in Beijing and attended by publicity officials from across the country.

Cai highlighted key focuses: deepening the study, dissemination and education of the Party's innovative theories; enhancing the Party's capacity to guide mainstream public opinion; promoting and practicing the country's core socialist values; advancing cultural services and industries; and boosting the influence of Chinese civilization.

Efforts should be made to ensure solid initial progress in publicity, theoretical and cultural work during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), he said.

It is necessary to consolidate the country's core socialist values, advance its in-depth integration of culture and tourism, and enhance its capacity for international communication to present a true, multidimensional and comprehensive picture of China to the world, he said.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, outlined key tasks at the same meeting, emphasizing the need to ensure they are effectively implemented with a strong sense of responsibility.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presides over a meeting attended by publicity officials from across the country and outlines key tasks in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)