8 killed, several missing as fire engulfs storage units in India's West Bengal

Xinhua) 16:49, January 27, 2026

NEW DELHI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- At least eight people were killed and several others were reported missing in a massive fire that engulfed two adjoining warehouses in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, police said Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the wee hours of Monday inside one of the godowns situated at Najirabad area of Anandapur in South 24 Parganas district, about 12 km south of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal.

"So far, eight people are reported to have been killed in the fire. Still, several others are missing as per their relatives," a police official said. "The fire has been brought under control and the firefighters are now trying to douse some pocket fires."

The victims are said to be workers in these warehouses.

The police official said the search was underway in the gutted warehouses, adding that 15 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. However, fire department officials suspect that a short circuit might have triggered the fire.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)