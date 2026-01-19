Home>>
India's largest airline fined 2.45 mln USD for mass flight cancellations
NEW DELHI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- India's civil aviation watchdog imposed a fine of 2.45 million U.S. dollars on IndiGo airline for its mass flight cancellations last month, officials said Sunday.
The large-scale delays and cancellations took place between Dec. 3 and Dec. 5, 2025, during which IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and 1,852 saw delays. These factors left over 300,000 passengers stranded in airports across India.
IndiGo, India's largest airline, has a fleet of over 400 aircraft, and used to operate around 2300 flights daily from over 90 domestic airports and 40 international airports.
