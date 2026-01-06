Gas leak triggers massive fire, prompting mass evacuation in India's Andhra Pradesh

Xinhua) 09:52, January 06, 2026

NEW DELHI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- A major gas leak from an operational state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) oil well on Monday triggered massive fire, prompting authorities to evacuate people from the nearby areas in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

No casualties have been reported in the blaze in Irusumanda village of Konaseema district of the state.

The incident occurred during repair works at the oil well. According to officials, a powerful blowout released a massive volume of gas mixed with crude oil, which shot high into the air. The leaked gas caught fire immediately, with flames erupting at the site.

Television images showed a massive blaze leaping from the site and thick black columns of smoke moving skywards.

Meanwhile, ONGC personnel rushed to the scene to control the leak and contain the fire.

"No injury or loss of life has been reported. The area has been cordoned off, cooling operations commenced, and ONGC has mobilized the Crisis Management Teams," reads a statement issued by ONGC.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)