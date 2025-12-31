Dense fog disrupts train, flight operations in north India

Xinhua) 11:22, December 31, 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Dense fog on Tuesday shrouded the Indian capital territory and its outskirts, impacting flight and train services.

The fog led to the disruption of air travel, causing large-scale flight cancellations and delays at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi.

According to the India Meteorological Department, visibility at IGI Airport stood at 350 metres in the morning, indicating dense fog conditions over Delhi.

Reports said as many as 130 flights, including 65 arrivals and 65 departures, were cancelled, while over 300 were delayed and another 18 flights were diverted due to low visibility at the IGI Airport.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory on Tuesday, warning of possible flight delays at select airports in northern India due to reduced visibility. The AAI urged passengers to remain in touch with airlines for the latest updates and to factor in extra time for airport procedures.

The foggy weather also affected train services, adding to travel disruptions across the city for a second consecutive day.

Many trains, including premium ones, were running hours behind schedule. Railway officials said that at least 100 trains were running late on Tuesday, according to local media.

