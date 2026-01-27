11 gov't forces personnel wounded in IED blasts in India's Chhattisgarh

NEW DELHI, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- At least 11 government forces personnel were wounded as multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxals went off in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said Monday.

The explosions took place on Sunday inside the forests of Karregutta Hills of Usoor area in Bijapur district, about 470 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

According to police, the joint contingents of police and paramilitary were carrying out searches inside the forest to track the Naxals when they came under attack.

The wounded personnel were removed to hospitals in Raipur.

India's federal government has resolved to eradicate Naxalism by the end of March this year.

