IED blast kills man in India's Chhattisgarh
(Xinhua) 09:05, January 20, 2026
NEW DELHI, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A 20-year-old man was killed when a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED), believed to be planted by Naxals, went off in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said Monday.
The explosion took place on Sunday in the forest area of Kasturipad village of Bijapur district, about 495 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.
Following the incident, government forces launched a search in the area to check for more IEDs.
