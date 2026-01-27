Capturing winter memories in north China Olympic ski town

A man snowboards at Yulongwan ski resort in Yutian County, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province on Jan. 14, 2026. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Among a sea of bundled-up skiers on the gleaming snow, Qu Xiaotong, 32, stands out thanks to his signature move, which consists of gliding backward down the slope with a heavy camera firmly secured in his grasp.

This motion, however, is not designed to showcase his athletic prowess, but rather to capture fascinating moments involving excited skiers in rapid motion, at their request.

Qu in 2020 embarked on this career as a ski photographer, working in Chongli District of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, with the aim of perpetuating the pleasure of skiers via his lens.

Qu's passion for skiing started during his college years. "I was hooked on the sport instantly and nothing could stop me from skiing," he recalled, adding that he had become a licensed ski coach even before graduation.

While honing his skills, the observant instructor noticed a trend in the industry, which saw skiers not only enjoying the appeal of the sport itself, but also their desire to retain their ski memories through visual materials.

Qu decided to seize the opportunity. "I've been interested in taking pictures since childhood," he said to himself. "Why not find a way to bring my two main hobbies together?"

Given the popularity of short videos in recent years, Qu has provided both picture and video services to skiers. Before a shoot, he chats to his clients to figure out their needs. Additionally, he has also opened social media accounts to promote his business.

Despite his dedication, Qu also noted the difficulties that come with this work. "This job requires top-tier skiing and cinematic skills to keep pace and frame the action from different angles," Qu noted.

Accidents have occurred in this process. Three years ago, a mishap during a shoot left him with one broken leg and damaged gear, forcing him to stop work for months. "I once doubted my choice because of this painful experience, but after recovering from the injuries, I still returned to the ski runs with enthusiasm," he said.

Qu's persistence has gradually paid off. "The current number of orders I receive per month amounts to that of the entire snow season during my initial years in this field," he said, while adding that the growing winter sports fanbase in China, especially after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, has been the main driver of his business.

Statistics show that since the start of the current snow season, a total of 1.32 million ski visits have been made to Chongli District, up 12 percent year on year.

Renowned for its Olympic snow venues, Chongli now draws those seeking both the immediate thrill of skiing and a lasting token of their experience, which can be gained from professionally captured images that crystallize their joy into tangible and lasting forms.

In response to the burgeoning market, local people are leveraging their creativity and entrepreneurship to attract the attention of tourists. Guo Qiannan, a freelance designer, is one of these locals.

Still a beginner in this business, Guo has nonetheless already launched 18 cultural and creative products featuring local elements, which combine both practical and aesthetic values.

One example is a best-selling fridge magnet. Shaped like ski goggles, the magnet features craft sand which simulates the effect of falling snow. Buyers can also insert their own pictures into the slot in this magnet, thereby turning it into a unique memento.

During the ongoing snow season, Guo has unveiled a plush toy modeled on cable cars in the ski resorts of Chongli. "It's not only a decorative bag charm, but also a purse for skiers to hold small items, especially key cards and ski pass cards," she said.

As a ski lover herself, Guo's design process is rooted in firsthand empathy. "With careful observation and research, I try to translate the needs and feelings of skiers into my designs," she said. "I think that's why my products resonate with consumers."

"I'm lucky to engage in my beloved career and gain external recognition at the same time," she noted.

Beyond design, Guo is also sharing slices of local life as an online content creator. Her goal is to extend an invitation. "I hope more people will visit my hometown and take a piece of fond memories back home."

