Beijing-Zhangjiakou trains expand ski gear service

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:37, January 16, 2026

High-speed trains linking Beijing with neighboring ski resorts in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, will expand a dedicated ski equipment service from Thursday to make winter sports travel more convenient for passengers.

According to Beijing North Railway Station in Beijing, the "Ski Equipment Convenience Service" will now be available on the D-series bullet trains running towards Chongli district in Zhangjiakou. The popular ski destination co-hosted the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The service had previously been limited to faster G-series trains.

The service covers several stations along the route, including Beijing North, Qinghe, and Badaling Great Wall stations in the capital, as well as Donghuayuan North, Huailai, Xiahuayuan North, Taizicheng, and Chongli stations in Zhangjiakou.

Passengers can book the service through the railway's 12306 app for a flat fee of 68 yuan ($10) per set of equipment. Ski gear with a combined length, width, and height of up to 200 centimeters is accepted, and a digital invoice can be issued online within 180 days of travel.

Beijing North Railway Station has added additional guidance at entry points and check-in channels to assist with the service's rollout. Staff will assist passengers in verifying and labeling properly packed equipment.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)