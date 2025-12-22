2-man bobsleigh heat at IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup
Jekabs Kalenda and Matiss Miknis of Latvia compete during the 2-man bobsleigh heat at the IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
Li Chunjian and Ren Jianzhang of China compet during the 2-man bobsleigh heat at the IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
Sun Kaizhi and Ye Jielong of China compete during the 2-man bobsleigh heat at the IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
Li Chunjian and Ren Jianzhang of China compete during the 2-man bobsleigh heat at the IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
Li Chunjian (front) and Ren Jianzhang of China compete during the 2-man bobsleigh heat at the IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
Renars Grantins and Lauris Kaufmanis of Latvia crash during the 2-man bobsleigh heat at the IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
Sun Kaizhi and Ye Jielong of China compete during the 2-man bobsleigh heat at the IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
Sun Kaizhi and Ye Jielong of China compete during the 2-man bobsleigh heat at the IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
Sun Kaizhi (front) and Ye Jielong of China compete during the 2-man bobsleigh heat at the IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
Jekabs Kalenda and Matiss Miknis of Latvia compete during the 2-man bobsleigh heat at the IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
