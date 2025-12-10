Four Chinese riders into FIS Snowboard World Cup halfpipe finals

December 10, 2025

CHONGLI, China, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Japanese riders dominated the qualifications of the FIS Snowboard World Cup half pipe events here on Wednesday, securing 10 spots in the men's and women's finals, while four Chinese athletes also earned their places.

In the men's qualification, 36 riders were split into two heats, with the top seven from each advancing. Led by Beijing 2022 Olympic champion Ayumu Hirano, all seven Japanese competitors progressed. Ruka Hirano posted the highest score of 90.66 points.

Among the seven Chinese athletes, Wang Ziyang was the sole qualifier.

In the women's event, veteran Chinese snowboarder Cai Xuetong, who is eyeing a fifth Winter Olympic appearance, recovered strongly after a first-run fall that scored only 9.50 points. She secured her final spot with a score of 72.75 in her second run.

China's Liu Jiayu, another four-time Olympian, edged out Elizabeth Hosking of Canada and Japan's Ruki Tomita with a second-run score of 66.00 points to qualify, alongside compatriot Wu Shaotong.

"I will gradually work my way up step by step, adjusting my condition, and aim to bring my peak performance to the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics," said Liu, the 2018 Olympic silver medalist.

17-year-old Choi Ga-on of South Korea topped the women's qualification with 93.00 points, followed by Japan's Rise Kudo (91.25) and Mitsuki Ono (87.25).

The finals are scheduled for Friday.

