Equine collectibles, keepsakes capture consumers' hearts

China Daily) 10:17, January 27, 2026

Move over Labubu. Equine collectibles and keepsakes are capturing the hearts — and wallets — of consumers in the run-up to Chinese New Year.

A horse-themed doll, which symbolizes getting rich soon, is displayed at a shopping mall in Beijing on Friday. Wang Zhuangfei/China Daily

As the spirited horse — a symbol of good fortune and success in the Chinese zodiac — kicks up a wave of cultural creativity matching the magnetic appeal of the ubiquitous Pop Mart dolls, the approaching Year of the Horse is helping many shops do brisk business.

The Beijing Gongmei Group's Yuxun Jingxi store is a classic example. "We've noticed that horse-themed items boasting intricate craftsmanship, cultural stories and contextual significance are particularly popular among our customers," said Wang Jingjing, deputy general manager of the group.

Cultural products such as a Ru porcelain tea pet in the form of a jade-hued horse bearing a tiny gold ingot, symbolizing "riches in a gallop", have resonated deeply with the store's customers, Wang said, adding that these items "blend ancient craftsmanship with lighthearted contemporary symbolism".

Among other products that are attracting attention are horse-themed incense holders, essential oil diffusers, embroidered brooches and car fragrance. "Our customers want something that's not just beautiful to look at, but is also fun, practical and carries emotional value," she said.

Wang drew a parallel between trendy blind-box toys, like the Labubu, and the enduring pull of zodiac culture. "Our affinity for zodiac symbols is deep-rooted. It may have been embedded in our minds since childhood, waiting to be reawakened. Once triggered, its appeal is more sustainable than the explosive popularity of any pop-up product," she said.

Ripple effect

Factory floors are feeling the ripple effect of the demand for equine souvenirs in the market.

At Huizhou Zhengming Science and Technology Co, a manufacturer based in Guangdong province that specializes in customized Tyvek-paper gifts, horse-themed orders have been rolling in since October.

"The whole production line is racing against time to fulfill these orders, and we often work overtime — until 9 pm or 10 pm — to ship the orders out," said Niu Panpan, the company's business manager.

She said the company has recorded a significant year-on-year increase in orders for zodiac animal-themed products, estimating that these account for about half of their current production volume.

Auspicious equine connotations in Chinese culture, including phrases such as Ma dao cheng gong, or blessing someone with immediate success, and Long ma jing shen, or evoking the tireless vigor of a mythical horse, hold a powerful sway over consumers, Niu said.

In Beijing's hutong, local cultural brand Jingweier Times is infusing the zodiac trend with a strong dose of capital-city flair. Their best-selling item is an intricate fu refrigerator magnet. The Chinese character symbolizes good luck and fortune.

Designed in traditional papercut style, the product incorporates Beijing landmarks, such as the Palace Museum and the Temple of Heaven, as well as courtyard homes, into the strokes of the character.

"We placed a galloping horse inside the square 'field' that forms part of the 'fortune' character fu," said Shi Dongyue, marketing director of Jingweier Times."This highlights the 'Year of the Horse' theme while carrying the blessing of 'immediate fortune'."

Shi added that their primary customers are a mix of young Beijing residents and tourists from other parts of China, who are drawn to the historical alleys where the brand's stores are located.

Wu Liyun, a professor at Beijing International Studies University, said that for young consumers,"zodiac products carry emotional value, fulfilling a sense of both ritual and individuality".

Powered by a deep cultural current and galloping popularity, it seems the horse will have the stamina to run far beyond a single season.

