Chinese, Finnish enterprises sign deals as committee for innovative business cooperation meets in Beijing

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Finnish enterprises on Monday engaged in lively discussions on cooperation in innovation, green development and digitalization, and signed multiple commercial agreements during the sixth meeting of the China-Finland Committee for Innovative Business Cooperation, which was held in Beijing.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao attended and delivered remarks at the meeting's closing ceremony. After the meeting, Orpo and Wang held a dialogue with Finnish business representatives.

Orpo said that China is a vital trade partner and export market for Finland, and that Finnish enterprises attach great importance to the enormous potential of the Chinese market.

Both countries share a strong willingness to cooperate in areas such as green and low-carbon development, the circular economy, and industrial digitalization, he said, expressing hope that enterprises from both sides will translate their discussions into concrete cooperative projects.

Finland supports free trade and fair competition, and looks forward to enhanced mutual trust and reduced trade barriers between the European Union (EU) and China, the prime minister said, adding that Finland also welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in the country and is committed to creating a favorable business environment for them.

Wang said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Finland economic and trade cooperation has yielded substantial results, setting an exemplary model of openness, cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

He encouraged enterprises from both countries to strengthen confidence, seize opportunities and deepen cooperation in such fields as trade, investment and innovation.

Wang expressed hope that the Finnish government would play a positive role in urging the EU to exercise caution in its application of economic and trade restrictive measures, meet China halfway, jointly oppose protectionism, and foster a fair, open, non-discriminatory, and predictable policy environment for China-Finland and China-EU business cooperation.

More than 120 representatives of the business communities of China and Finland attended the meeting.

Orpo is on an official visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Earlier, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said that Orpo is accompanied on his visit by executives of over 20 companies, spanning key Finnish sectors such as machinery, forest industry, innovation, clean energy and food, which fully demonstrates Finland's strong commitment to deepening bilateral economic and trade relations.

