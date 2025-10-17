Chinese delegation on human rights visits Ireland, Finland

Xinhua) 13:10, October 17, 2025

HELSINKI, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the China Foundation for Human Rights Development (CFHRD) visited Ireland and Finland from Sunday to Thursday for exchanges on human rights.

Led by CFHRD Chairman Xie Fuzhan, the delegation met with officials from Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

It also held roundtables with experts and scholars from the Irish Centre for Human Rights, the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), the Human Rights Centre of Finland, University College Dublin and the University of Galway.

During the visit, the Chinese side has elaborated on the contemporary Chinese approach to human rights. Drawing on CFHRD's work in human rights research and education, public welfare and charity, and international cooperation, the delegation outlined China's progress in advancing human rights and its contributions to the global human rights cause.

Participants from both sides held in-depth discussions on topics including differing concepts and standards of human rights and human rights protection in the digital-intelligence era, and exchanged views on how deglobalization, unilateralism and bullying practices affect global human rights governance.

Representatives from various sectors in Ireland and Finland spoke positively of China's socioeconomic development and the progress of its human rights undertakings.

They commended China's contributions to world peace, international development cooperation and efforts on climate change and United Nations peacekeeping, and noted the significance of China's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and its four major global initiatives for promoting global human rights.

Participants from Ireland and Finland said the exchanges enhanced their understanding of China's human rights philosophy and achievements, and expressed willingness to deepen exchanges with China through multiple channels to learn from each other and pursue common development.

