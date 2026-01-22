Home>>
Finnish PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:45, January 22, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo will pay an official visit to China from Jan. 25 to 28 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.
