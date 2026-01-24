Finnish industries call for deeper economic engagement with China

HELSINKI, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Finnish industry representatives have highlighted the importance of deepening economic and business engagement with China ahead of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's visit to the country from Jan. 25 to 28, which will include a business delegation.

Timo Vuori, director for international trade at the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), told Xinhua on Friday that Finnish businesses attach great importance to stable economic and political relations with China. He noted that amid a complex international environment, regular exchanges between the European Union and China remain essential for sustaining cooperation and mutual confidence.

Vuori said Finnish industries support a predictable and level playing field in the EU market, with the same rules applied to EU-based companies and firms from outside the bloc, including those from China. He added that China's technological strength in many sectors makes it an important market for Finnish companies seeking to enhance global competitiveness. "If a Finnish company is successful in China, it will flourish in other markets as well," he said.

China is one of Finland's key trading partners, with cooperation focusing on areas such as the low-carbon economy, the circular economy and climate change mitigation. In 2023, 239 subsidiaries of Finnish companies operated in China, generating a turnover of more than 14 billion euros (16.5 billion U.S. dollars). In 2024, Finland's goods exports to China reached 3.5 billion euros and service exports totaled 1.82 billion euros, while goods imports from China amounted to 7.5 billion euros, the release said.

While acknowledging that Finnish companies may face practical challenges in China, Vuori stressed the need to address issues through continued engagement to safeguard international trade and ensure sustainable growth.

During Orpo's visit, the China-Finland Committee for Innovative Business Cooperation will hold its sixth meeting, with around 50 companies expected to participate. Established in 2017 and coordinated by EK and the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, the committee aims to promote bilateral trade and investment.

Peikko Group, a Finnish manufacturer of concrete construction connection technology and slim floor structures, will join the delegation.

Peikko CEO Topi Paananen told Finnish business daily Kauppalehti that such visits are vital for Finnish companies amid shifting global geopolitics. He said the trip would help strengthen Peikko's presence in the Chinese market and enhance recognition of its products and quality.

Peikko has operated in China since 2011 and has expanded its local plant. Paananen said the company expects revenue in China to reach about 10 million euros this year, with the local factory aiming to produce goods worth around 30 million euros. (1 euro = 1.17 U.S. dollar)

