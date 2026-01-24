New cold front to sweep central and eastern China, bringing rain and snow

Xinhua) 15:13, January 24, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A new cold wave is forecast to sweep through central and eastern China from Sunday to Tuesday, bringing snow, rain and a drop in temperatures, the National Meteorological Center said Saturday.

From Sunday through Tuesday, regions including north China, the southern part of northeast China, and the northern part of the Huanghuai region, will see light to moderate snow, according to the forecast.

Sleet is expected in the central part of the Huanghuai region as well as southern Shaanxi, while freezing rain may hit parts of Henan and Hubei.

Temperatures in affected regions are expected to fall by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, with some areas seeing a drop of over 8 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists warned of slippery roads and possible ice from rain and snow, urging the public to travel safely.

