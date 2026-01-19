China ramps up emergency response as severe cold and snow sweep across regions

Xinhua) 08:11, January 19, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities in multiple regions have moved swiftly to deal with a powerful wave of cold air and widespread snowfall.

In Beijing, the year's first snowfall prompted an overnight citywide mobilization. Thousands of sanitation workers and snow-clearing vehicles were mobilized to keep major roads, bridges and residential areas passable. To prevent ice formation and ensure traffic safety, they also applied de-icing agents in small, targeted amounts at critical locations such as bridge areas and ramps.

Hubei and Henan provinces both activated a Level-IV emergency response to disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions on Sunday.

The cold impacted tourism, with several mountain scenic spots in the northwestern Shaanxi Province, including the famous Mount Huashan, announcing temporary closures of hiking routes due to forecasts of heavy snow.

Extreme cold was recorded in the northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where the temperature in Fuyun County's Turgun Township in the Altay region plunged to minus 47.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, marking the lowest temperature in Xinjiang this winter. Local governments activated emergency measures to maintain transport links, preserve normal production, safeguard livestock and public livelihoods.

Also in the northwest, Gansu Province reported snowfall and falling temperatures, with sections of expressways placed under temporary traffic control. Transport authorities said emergency supplies and snow-removal teams had been pre-positioned to keep routes open.

Anhui Province in east China issued a yellow alert for blizzard on Sunday, with heavy snow expected on Monday. Several cities in the province have suspended classes for Monday and Tuesday.

Nationwide, efforts are focused on maintaining the operation of transport networks, ensuring stable power and water supply, and protecting vulnerable groups.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)