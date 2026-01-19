Cold wave sweeps China, forcing school closures and snow response

Xinhua) 17:00, January 19, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Schools closed, snow-removal crews were placed on standby, and cold-wave alerts were issued as a powerful cold wave swept across China, disrupting daily life.

In Jiangsu Province, education authorities in the city of Xuzhou suspended classes at primary and secondary schools and kindergartens on Monday and Tuesday, citing safety concerns due to forecasts of heavy snowfall and freezing weather.

The closures followed warnings from meteorological authorities that the province would be hit by widespread cold air, strong winds and snow. Blizzard conditions are forecast in parts of Xuzhou, Suqian and Huai'an starting Monday, with snow accumulation expected to reach 5 to 8 centimeters. Much of the province also faces elevated risks of frost damage and icy roads.

In Henan Province, transport authorities launched snow removal and road maintenance operations to keep traffic moving. As of Monday, 113 pieces of equipment had been deployed, consuming nearly 900 tonnes of snow-melting agents.

Across the province, 211 emergency supply points on expressways have been set up, with more than 6,700 maintenance workers, 217 rescue teams and over 1,000 snow removal vehicles on standby.

In central China's Hunan Province, the provincial meteorological observatory upgraded its cold wave alert on Monday morning, warning that temperatures in most areas would drop below freezing, accompanied by strong winds from Monday through early Wednesday.

People have been urged to dress warmly, secure doors, windows and temporary structures, and seek shelter during periods of strong winds. They were also advised to remain vigilant about potential safety risks when traveling outdoors.

China's meteorological authority renewed a cold wave alert on Monday, warning that temperatures across much of the country are expected to plummet over the coming days. Some regions could see temperatures fall by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius from Monday through Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)