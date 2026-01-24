Home>>
China expands futures market access, adding 14 varieties for overseas traders
(Xinhua) 14:12, January 24, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission has expanded access for overseas investors to 14 new futures and options varieties in China's futures market, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen financial opening up.
The newly added specific domestic varieties include nickel futures and options on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, lithium carbonate futures and options on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange, the regulator announced on Friday.
They also cover select products on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, as well as TSR 20 options, low-sulphur fuel oil options, and international copper options on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.
