China's futures market reports brisk trading in 2025

Xinhua) 10:08, January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's futures market posted robust growth last year, recording double-digit increases in both its trading turnover and volume, industrial data has shown.

Its total trading turnover came in at 766.25 trillion yuan (about 109.16 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2025, surging 23.74 percent year on year, according to data from the China Futures Association.

The market's trading volume topped 9.074 billion lots last year, increasing 17.4 percent from the year prior, the data shows.

Last September, the Shanghai Futures Exchange introduced five new derivatives, bringing China's total number of commodity futures and options products to 136.

