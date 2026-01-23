China urges all parties to exercise restraint as U.S. claims sending massive fleet toward Iran

Xinhua) 16:29, January 23, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that Iran will maintain national stability, and urges all parties to cherish peace, exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement that the United States has a "massive" naval force heading toward Iran.

