China urges all parties to exercise restraint as U.S. claims sending massive fleet toward Iran
(Xinhua) 16:29, January 23, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that Iran will maintain national stability, and urges all parties to cherish peace, exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement that the United States has a "massive" naval force heading toward Iran.
