Students stage walkout campaign in U.S. against ICE enforcement

Xinhua) 10:22, January 23, 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- As part of a coordinated nationwide student demonstration, high school students across the Las Vegas Valley in the western U.S. state of Nevada walked out of classes on Wednesday to protest actions of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Students at Las Vegas high schools, Legacy High School, Cheyenne High School, Rancho High School and Desert Rose High School participated in walkouts from 10:30 a.m. to 1:11 p.m. local time (1830 to 2111 GMT), according to local media reports. The protests were organized through social media following the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of the U.S. citizen Renee Good in Minneapolis, the state of Minnesota.

Student walkouts have been reported in at least 13 states in the last two days, spanning diverse political and geographic regions, including California, Arizona, Washington and Nevada. Demonstrations goes on in major cities, suburbs and smaller towns, highlighting broad youth dissatisfaction with the federal immigration enforcement issue.

The Las Vegas walkouts followed a greater coordinated effort on Tuesday, when students at schools across the United States participated in a "Free America Walkout," marking one year of U.S. President Donald Trump's second term.

Protesters cited the killing of Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, who was shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross while sitting in her vehicle. Federal authorities said the agent acted in self-defense, alleging that Good attempted to run him over. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, however, disputed the claim after reviewing video footage, calling the federal explanation inaccurate.

School district responses varied but generally supported students' constitutional rights, while some said absences were unexcused unless parents provided permission.

The demonstrations came amid intensifying ICE enforcement nationwide. Since September 2025, federal immigration officers have shot at least 11 people in enforcement operations, three of whom were killed, according to an NBC News investigation published on Jan. 16.

The incidents occurred across multiple states, including Illinois, California, Arizona, Texas, Maryland, Minnesota and Oregon.

