Trump launches "Board of Peace" in Davos, drawing criticism for undermining UN

Xinhua) 10:25, January 23, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a charter-signing event at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2026. U.S. President Donald Trump formally launched his so-called "Board of Peace" on Thursday at a charter-signing ceremony during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump formally launched his so-called "Board of Peace" on Thursday at a charter-signing ceremony during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The move has drawn concern from observers who warn it could undermine the primacy of the United Nations and the established multilateral framework for peacekeeping. Some major global powers and traditional U.S. allies have declined to join the board.

Speaking at the event, Trump stated that the board, which he will chair, could "do pretty much whatever we want," while claiming it would operate "in conjunction with the United Nations." Critics, however, fear it risks overlapping with or weakening the existing UN-centered multilateral system.

Under the current plan, Trump would serve as the board's inaugural chairman, a position he could hold for life. Trump said permanent members must each contribute 1 billion U.S. dollars to fund the board.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2026. U.S. President Donald Trump formally launched his so-called "Board of Peace" on Thursday at a charter-signing ceremony during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2026. U.S. President Donald Trump formally launched his so-called "Board of Peace" on Thursday at a charter-signing ceremony during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)