Trump withdraws invitation to Canadian PM to join Board of Peace

Xinhua) 13:28, January 23, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday the Board of Peace he proposed is withdrawing its invitation to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for Canada to join the body.

"Dear Prime Minister Carney: Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining", Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, with no explanations.

The move followed public exchanges between the two leaders earlier in the week. Earlier on Thursday, Carney rejected Trump's claim that Canada relies on the United States for its existence after returning from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, without meeting with the U.S. president.

"Canada and the United States have built a remarkable partnership. In the economy, in security and in rich cultural exchange," Carney said in Quebec City. "But Canada doesn't live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian."

At Davos, Carney warned of a "rupture" in the global order, voicing support for Greenland and Denmark and criticizing the use of tariffs and economic pressure by major powers. Trump, speaking at the forum, said, "Canada lives because of the United States."

Since returning to the White House, Trump has intensified trade and political frictions with Canada, imposing broad tariffs and repeatedly suggesting that Canada become the 51st U.S. state.

