Innovation, technology to be heart of Hong Kong's flourishing future: HKSAR chief executive

Xinhua) 13:32, January 23, 2026

HONG KONG, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's science, innovation and technology (I&T) sectors will be at the heart of the region's flourishing future, said John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), while attending a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Academy of Sciences (ASHK) on Thursday.

Lee underscored the HKSAR government's commitment to building Hong Kong into an international I&T center, citing unwavering support from Chinese central authorities, rapid development of the tech-focused Northern Metropolis and the continuing contributions of key institutions like the ASHK.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, president of the ASHK, described the current moment as a "golden era" for technological innovation in Hong Kong. He urged the city's I&T community to seize this opportunity to step up efforts to support Hong Kong's rise as an international I&T center.

Hong Kong has made notable progress in boosting the development of the I&T sector. Official data showed that its gross expenditure on research and development more than doubled during the 2014-2024 period, with the number of employees in the I&T sector also surging 70 percent over the same period.

