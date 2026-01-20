Hong Kong tourist arrivals up 12 pct in 2025

Xinhua) 09:46, January 20, 2026

HONG KONG, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Tourist visits to Hong Kong stood at 49.9 million in 2025, up 12 percent year on year, buoyed by international travel, local data showed on Monday.

Trips to the city in December alone stood at 4.65 million, up by 9 percent over the previous year, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed.

Visits from the Chinese mainland climbed 11 percent to 37.8 million, while visits from the rest of the world grew 15 percent to 12.1 million. Japan and Australia are among the source markets with the steepest uptick, the data showed.

The duration of stay in Hong Kong for overnight trips averaged 3.1 nights, according to Monday's data, which also showed that tourist satisfaction for overnight trips scored 8.9 out of 10.

The 2026 Chinese New Year will fall on Feb. 17. Tourists worldwide can partake in such celebrations as fireworks display, the annual International Chinese New Year Night Parade and horse racing in Hong Kong.

