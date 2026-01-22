Scenery of frozen Yellow River amid cold wave

Xinhua) 08:26, January 22, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 21, 2026 shows the frozen surface of the Yellow River along the border of Shizuishan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Wuhai City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region amid a cold wave. (Photo by Yuan Hongyan/Xinhua)

