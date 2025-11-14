Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in N China welcomes migratory wild swans
White swans are pictured in Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 11, 2025. The Pinglu Yellow River Wetland, covering over 6,000 hectares, has a pleasant climate and abundant food, and is one of the winter habitats for white swans in China. Migratory wild swans from Russia's Siberia come to the wetland to spend the winter every year. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
White swans are pictured in Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 12, 2025. The Pinglu Yellow River Wetland, covering over 6,000 hectares, has a pleasant climate and abundant food, and is one of the winter habitats for white swans in China. Migratory wild swans from Russia's Siberia come to the wetland to spend the winter every year. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
