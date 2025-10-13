China's second-longest river experiences first flood of 2025 after torrential rain

Xinhua) 16:00, October 13, 2025

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Yellow River, China's second-longest river, has seen its first flood of the year following torrential rainfall, the Yellow River Conservancy Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources announced on Monday.

Due to heavy rainfall in the lower and middle reaches of the Yellow River from Friday to Sunday, the water flow at a hydrological station on the river's main stream had surged to 5,010 cubic meters per second by Sunday evening, surpassing the threshold for meeting flood criteria.

The Ministry of Water Resources activated a Level-IV flood-control emergency response on Sunday for Shanxi Province in north China, Henan Province in central China and northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to cope with this autumn flooding in the middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River -- as rainfall has caused tributaries of the middle reaches of the river to exceed warning levels.

The Yellow River remains in its flood season, with water levels anticipated to continue rising. Peak flood flows are expected to reach approximately 6,000 cubic meters per second around Wednesday. The commission said it will enhance monitoring, forecasting and early warning systems. Additionally, it will urge local authorities to implement comprehensive flood defense measures to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

China has been numbering floods since 1998. This practice can remind the public of which rivers are flooding and enhance public awareness of flood risk prevention. It also alerts flood control departments about the potential risk of embankment failures and the need to strengthen flood prevention work.

