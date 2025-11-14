In pics: migratory birds at Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in E China

Xinhua) 09:55, November 14, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 13, 2025 shows a flock of migratory birds perching on the wetland at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. This nature reserve serves as a critical stopover for millions of migratory birds along the East Asian-Australasian and West Pacific flyways. The reserve annually hosts more than 200 migratory bird species, who flock here to breed, stop over, or stay for the winter. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A flock of migratory birds flies over the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. This nature reserve serves as a critical stopover for millions of migratory birds along the East Asian-Australasian and West Pacific flyways. The reserve annually hosts more than 200 migratory bird species, who flock here to breed, stop over, or stay for the winter. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A white stork is seen at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. This nature reserve serves as a critical stopover for millions of migratory birds along the East Asian-Australasian and West Pacific flyways. The reserve annually hosts more than 200 migratory bird species, who flock here to breed, stop over, or stay for the winter. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A flock of migratory birds flies at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. This nature reserve serves as a critical stopover for millions of migratory birds along the East Asian-Australasian and West Pacific flyways. The reserve annually hosts more than 200 migratory bird species, who flock here to breed, stop over, or stay for the winter. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A flock of migratory birds flies over the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. This nature reserve serves as a critical stopover for millions of migratory birds along the East Asian-Australasian and West Pacific flyways. The reserve annually hosts more than 200 migratory bird species, who flock here to breed, stop over, or stay for the winter. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A flock of herons perches on the wetland at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. This nature reserve serves as a critical stopover for millions of migratory birds along the East Asian-Australasian and West Pacific flyways. The reserve annually hosts more than 200 migratory bird species, who flock here to breed, stop over, or stay for the winter. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)