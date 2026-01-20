Snow town in NE China welcomes visitors to winter fairyland

People's Daily Online) 16:07, January 20, 2026

Xuexiang National Forest Park in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has entered its peak winter viewing season, as low temperatures and frequent snowfall transform the landscape. The park is home to China Snow Town, a renowned scenic area.

Thick layers of snow pile into playful shapes resembling cakes and mushrooms, turning the area tucked deep in the forests into a magical winter fairyland.

In recent years, the scenic area has launched multiple immersive folk experiences and upgraded its facilities and services. With a smart tour guidance system and all-weather emergency stations in place, it aims to deliver safe and fulfilling experiences to tourists.

