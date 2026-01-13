Beijing embraces carnival of ice and snow

People's Daily Online) 16:50, January 13, 2026

In the depth of winter, residents in Beijing, capital of China, are embracing a growing passion for ice and snow sports. From the ice rinks formed on the frozen Shichahai lake to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games venue at Shougang Park, the city is alive with a full-fledged winter carnival.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)