Beijing embraces carnival of ice and snow
(People's Daily Online) 16:50, January 13, 2026
In the depth of winter, residents in Beijing, capital of China, are embracing a growing passion for ice and snow sports. From the ice rinks formed on the frozen Shichahai lake to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games venue at Shougang Park, the city is alive with a full-fledged winter carnival.
