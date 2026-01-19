Dazzling ice lanterns illuminate Harbin's winter nights in NE China

The 52nd Harbin Ice Lantern Art Fair, held at Zhaolin Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has attracted throngs of visitors recently. As a cradle of Harbin's ice and snow culture, the ice lantern show at Zhaolin Park began in 1963, making it one of the world's earliest and largest outdoor ice lantern art exhibitions.

This year's fair uses approximately 2,300 cubic meters of ice and 800 cubic meters of snow. As night falls, over 300 ice and snow sculptures illuminate the park, reshaping the winter scenery and reinforcing Harbin's reputation as the "Ice City."

