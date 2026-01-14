Beijing's ice-and-snow venues open doors for winter fun

People's Daily Online) 14:17, January 14, 2026

The ice rink at Qianhai Lake, one of the three interconnected lakes of the Shichahai scenic area in Beijing, China, officially opens to the public on Jan. 10, 2026, kicking off this year's ice-and-snow carnival at the scenic area. (Beijing Daily/Fang Fei)

Major ice rinks and snow parks across Beijing have begun welcoming visitors, ushering in a new season of winter recreation as residents and tourists flock to frozen lakes, parks and campuses to enjoy skating, sledding and other ice-and-snow activities.

The ice rink at Qianhai Lake, one of the three interconnected lakes of the Shichahai scenic area in Beijing, was among the first in the city to open for winter recreation.

The Qianhai section was opened on Jan. 10. Covering an operating area of about 35,000 square meters, the ice rink is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are priced at 100 yuan ($14) per person, with the same rate applying on weekends and public holidays.

Despite chilly temperatures and strong winds, the rink was bustling with skaters of all ages eager to take to the season's first natural ice. Ice sleds and small skating carts crisscrossed the frozen surface, marking the start of the Shichahai Ice and Snow Carnival.

Visitors have fun on the ice rink at Qianhai Lake, one of the three interconnected lakes of the Shichahai scenic area in Beijing, China. (Beijing Daily/Fang Fei)

With the Year of the Horse approaching, this year's carnival has adopted the theme "soaring steeds on ice." Horse-themed decorations can be found throughout the area, from banners and lanterns at entrances to a blue sculpture of a winged horse on the ice. The sculpture has become a popular backdrop for photos, with visitors posing against the frozen lake, the nearby Drum Tower and the winter skies.

To ensure safety, the rink implements crowd-control measures when necessary and conducts ice inspections three times daily to verify a minimum ice thickness of 15 centimeters. Dedicated patrol staff and emergency rescue equipment are also in place throughout operating hours.

The ice rink and training areas at Houhai Lake in the Shichahai scenic area are expected to open at a later date, according to credible sources.

Zizhuyuan Park in Beijing's Haidian district kicked off its ninth ice-and-snow season on Jan. 10, transforming its main lake into a winter playground. A classic natural ice rink with deep roots in local memory, the venue is scheduled to operate until Feb. 4, weather permitting, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents and tourists experience ice-and-snow activities at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing, China. (Beijing Daily/Wang Haixin)

The ice surface is divided into a speed-skating zone for enthusiasts and a recreational area featuring ice sleds, ice bicycles and electric dog-sled rides, catering to visitors of all ages.

Ticket purchases are available both online via QR code and at on-site counters, supporting multiple payment methods.

The park has also strengthened safety monitoring, upgraded equipment and enhanced visitor services, including free hot water and basic medical supplies.

After a two-year hiatus, Peking University has also reopened the Weiming Lake Ice Rink. The rink is expected to stay open to the public during the winter vacation, offering skate and ice sled rentals.

The reopening was marked by a campus winter sports event featuring ice hockey, curling and other ice competitions, drawing students, teachers and visitors alike.

Students and visitors enjoy skating at Weiming Lake in Peking University, Beijing, China. (Beijing Daily/He Guanxin)

From Jan. 17, Peking University will allow campus visits during the upcoming winter vacation, and tourists will be able to access the rink through the university's campus visit reservation system.

Across the city, more ice-and-snow venues have opened to the public, including the ice sports facilities at Beijing Sport University and Capital University of Physical Education and Sports.

Government support and promotion have further fueled public enthusiasm for ice-and-snow activities.

Haidian district recently kicked off its 2026 district-level ice-and-snow sports games and carnival at Zizhuyuan Park, drawing widespread attention. The event features six competition events and 18 ice-and-snow attractions for visitors of all ages, including snowmobiles, snow tanks and snow zorbing.

Leveraging the district's abundant ice-and-snow resources, local authorities plan to distribute more than 10,000 free ice-and-snow experience vouchers in batches to encourage public participation. The first batch has already been distributed, and the second is scheduled for mid-January, according to an official from the sports bureau of Haidian district.

Meanwhile, Chaoyang district has launched its ice-and-snow carnival alongside the release of a winter map highlighting 37 indoor and outdoor venues for ice-and-snow activities, including Olympic facilities.

The ice-and-snow carnival is expected to run through March, spanning the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival.

The winter map offers residents and visitors a guide to winter fun across the district, with venues catering to professional sports, family-friendly activities and leisure.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)