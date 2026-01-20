China to formulate plan on expanding domestic demand for 2026-2030

January 20, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China will formulate and release an implementation plan this year for its strategy to expand domestic demand for the 2026-2030 period, Wang Changlin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference on Tuesday.

