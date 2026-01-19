China's fixed-asset investment down 3.8 pct in 2025

Xinhua) 13:12, January 19, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went down 3.8 percent year on year in 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The investment in fixed assets reached 48.5 trillion yuan (about 6.9 trillion U.S. dollars) last year, according to the NBS.

The decrease was mainly driven by weak real estate investment. Excluding the property sector, fixed-asset investment decreased 0.5 percent year on year in 2025, according to the NBS.

Last year, investment in the manufacturing sector rose by 0.6 percent year on year, infrastructure investment decreased by 2.2 percent, while investment in real estate development declined by 17.2 percent.

Specifically, investment in the primary industry rose 2.3 percent year on year, that in the secondary industry rose 2.5 percent, and that in the tertiary industry fell 7.4 percent.

Among high-tech industries, investment in information services grew by 28.4 percent year on year, while investment in aerospace vehicle and equipment manufacturing rose 16.9 percent.

In December 2025, investment in fixed assets declined 1.13 percent month on month, according to the NBS.

