China to place greater emphasis on effectiveness of macro regulation in 2026: analyst

Xinhua) 11:02, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China has signaled a stronger emphasis on the effectiveness of macro regulation in 2026, an analyst said during the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

According to a tone-setting conference held earlier this month, China will adhere to the principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, with efforts to improve both the quality and performance of macroeconomic policies.

To enhance the quality and performance of policy, China should improve the quality of incremental policies while fully leveraging the existing ones, and make them work in synergy, said Liu Zhicheng, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Macroeconomic Research.

Liu noted that efforts to maintain stability in 2026 will continue to prioritize stabilizing employment, businesses, markets and expectations.

On the growth front, China will step up counter-cyclical and cross-cyclical adjustments, sustain efforts to expand domestic demand, build a strong domestic market, develop new quality productive forces in light of local conditions, and accelerate the cultivation of new growth drivers, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)