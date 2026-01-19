Home>>
China's per capita disposable income up 5 pct in 2025
(Xinhua) 13:11, January 19, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita disposable income went up 5 percent year on year in nominal terms in 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.
The country's per capita disposable income stood at 43,377 yuan (about 6,192 U.S. dollars) last year, the NBS said.
Median per capita disposable income nationwide was 36,231 yuan in 2025, a nominal increase of 4.4 percent year on year.
The income growth of rural residents outpaced that of urban residents. Specifically, per capita disposable income in rural areas increased by 5.8 percent while urban per capita disposable income rose by 4.3 percent in nominal terms.
