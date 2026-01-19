China sees sustained growth in people's incomes in 2025

Xinhua) 13:24, January 19, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- People's incomes in China showed sustained growth last year amid a continued economic recovery, official data showed on Monday.

The country's per capita disposable income stood at 43,377 yuan (about 6,192 U.S. dollars) in 2025, up 5 percent year on year in nominal terms, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

Median per capita disposable income nationwide was 36,231 yuan last year, a nominal increase of 4.4 percent year on year.

Income growth of rural residents outpaced that of urban residents. Specifically, per capita disposable income in rural areas increased by 5.8 percent while urban per capita disposable income rose by 4.3 percent in nominal terms.

China's per capita consumption expenditure came in at 29,476 yuan last year, up 4.4 percent year on year in nominal terms. Notably, per capita consumption of services rose 4.5 percent and accounted for 46.1 percent of total per capita consumption expenditure in 2025.

NBS data also revealed that China's gross domestic product grew by 5 percent year on year in 2025, meeting the annual target of around 5 percent.

