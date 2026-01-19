China's industrial output up 5.9 pct in 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output expanded 5.9 percent year on year in 2025, official data showed on Monday.
In December alone, China's industrial output increased by 5.2 percent year on year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises, each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars).
A breakdown of the data showed that the mining sector's value-added output increased by 5.6 percent year on year in 2025, while that of the manufacturing sector grew by 6.4 percent. The value-added output of the electricity, heat, gas, and water production and supply sectors rose by 2.3 percent.
