China to study establishment of national-level M&A fund: NDRC
(Xinhua) 13:13, January 20, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China is researching the establishment of a national-level mergers and acquisitions (M&A) fund as part of efforts to optimize the layout of government investment funds and strengthen the guidance over their investment direction in a bid to accelerate the development of "new quality productive forces," a senior official from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Tuesday.
