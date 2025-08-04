Northeast China entrepreneur conference highlights new quality productive forces

Xinhua) 08:21, August 04, 2025

A staff member directs the loading of a newly developed impulse turbine to a special truck at the factory area of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited under Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

HARBIN, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The main forum of the 2025 Entrepreneurs Sun Island Annual Conference kicked off Sunday in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, highlighting new quality productive forces.

As a national-level dialogue, the conference attracted guests from government, business, academia and enterprises this year, to contribute innovative ideas and inject momentum for high-quality economic and social development.

Liu Hui, deputy secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, said that the province features abundant scientific and educational resources, profound innovation heritage, and solid industrial foundation. Liu said that he hopes attendees can advise and contribute to Heilongjiang's high-quality development and sustainable revitalization.

Liu Jian, vice president of Xinhua News Agency, said that the conference serves as a platform to empower local economic and social development and northeast China's comprehensive revitalization. The platform of exchange and collaboration can provide vital support for high-level opening-up and the development of new quality productive forces, he added.

With an annual theme focusing on "New Quality Productive Forces: New Intelligent Manufacturing, New Consumption and New Ecosystem," the conference, held from Saturday to Monday, is hosted by Xinhua News Agency and Harbin Modern Culture and Tourism Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Besides the main forum, the conference also holds parallel events such as forums on digital intelligence empowering new consumption, and integrated development of the low-altitude economy and intelligent manufacturing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)