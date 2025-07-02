Tax data shows continued growth of China's new quality productive forces

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's digital economy, high-tech industries and robotics sector -- key pillars of the country's new quality productive forces -- recorded notable growth last year, according to corporate income tax data released by the State Taxation Administration on Tuesday.

Last year, companies across the three sectors reported a 7.1 percent year-on-year increase in total operating revenue, with total profits rising by 5.2 percent, according to the data.

Specifically, the digital economy and its core industries recorded year-on-year growth of 5.9 percent in operating revenue and 2.7 percent in total profits last year. Among them, the information transmission, software and IT services sector posted an 11.5 percent rise in revenue and a 13.2 percent increase in profits.

Last year, the combined revenue and profits of high-tech industries, including pharmaceutical manufacturing and aerospace, grew by 8.9 percent and 7.5 percent year on year, respectively.

During the same period, the sectors of special-purpose robots, consumer services robots and industrial robots saw year-on-year growth of 28.4 percent, 12.4 percent and 7 percent in operating revenue, respectively.

