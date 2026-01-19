Xi's special envoy attends Guinean president's inauguration

Xinhua) 13:07, January 19, 2026

CONAKRY, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy attended the inauguration ceremony of Guinean President Mamady Doumbouya on Saturday and held brief talks with him on the occasion.

Zheng Jianbang, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, conveyed Xi's warm greetings and best wishes to Doumbouya.

He said that China attaches great importance to the development of China-Guinea relations and stands ready to work with Guinea to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and push for greater progress in the China-Guinea comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Doumbouya asked Zheng to convey his sincere greetings to Xi and thanked Xi for sending a special envoy to attend his inauguration ceremony.

Guinea cherishes the traditional friendship with China and is willing to deepen friendly cooperation with China in various fields so as to elevate bilateral relations to a new level, he said.

