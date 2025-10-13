Practical cooperation with China strongly supports Guinea's nation-building, economic development: Guinean president
CONAKRY, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Guinea and China share a long-standing traditional friendship and their practical cooperation has strongly supported Guinea's nation-building and economic development, Guinean President Mamady Doumbouya said here on Friday.
Doumbouya made the remarks when he received the letters of credence presented by the new Chinese Ambassador to Guinea Sun Yong.
Doumbouya said that Guinea will work with China to deliver even more fruitful results through high-level cooperation and further improve the well-being of both peoples.
For his part, Sun said that China will follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and elevate the traditional friendly relations with Guinea to a higher level so that the outcomes of the mutually beneficial cooperation will deliver more benefits to the two peoples.
Sun arrived in Guinea on Aug. 3 to take up his new post.
