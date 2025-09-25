Chinese embassy donates sanitation equipment to Guinea-Bissau's capital

Xinhua) 12:32, September 25, 2025

BISSAU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday donated a batch of sanitation equipment to Bissau, the capital city.

The donation includes 12 sanitation motorcycles and 100 sets of uniforms for sanitation workers.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Yang Renhuo said that as the gateway linking Guinea-Bissau to the outside world, Bissau's urban environment is vital to the city's sustainable development and serves as a concentrated reflection of the country's image.

The donation, he noted, will help improve the city's sanitation capacity and overall environment.

The Chinese Embassy stands ready to deepen cooperation with the Bissau city government in environmental sanitation and urban sustainability, and to contribute to building a cleaner, more beautiful, and more sustainable Bissau, Yang added.

Bissau Mayor Jose Medina Lobato and other officials were present at the ceremony. Lobato expressed sincere gratitude to the Chinese Embassy for its generous assistance, saying the Bissau municipal government will make good use of the materials to continuously improve the city's outlook.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)