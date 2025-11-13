China ready to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Guinea: vice premier

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya at the presidential office in Conakry, Guinea, Nov. 11, 2025.

CONAKRY, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to build on its long-standing friendship with Guinea, enhance mutual support, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has said.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during a visit to the West African country from Monday to Wednesday at the latter's invitation. He also attended the inauguration of the Simandou iron ore mine project as President Xi Jinping's special representative.

During his visit, Liu met with Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya. The two sides held in-depth discussions on China-Guinea relations and cooperation across various fields.

Conveying Xi's cordial greetings to Doumbouya, Liu commended Guinea's progress in economic and social development and extended warm congratulations on the rapid and efficient completion of the Simandou project.

Liu underlined the project as a fruit of nearly 70 years of friendship and cooperation between China and Guinea, as well as between China and Africa, noting that it will play a vital role in advancing Guinea's economic development and the implementation of its Simandou 2040 strategic plan.

During the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) last year, Xi had a successful meeting with Doumbouya, which charted the course for the future development of bilateral relations, said the Chinese vice premier.

Noting that the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee has drawn up a blueprint for China's development over the next five years, Liu said that China is willing to build on its long-standing friendship with Guinea, enhance mutual support, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, fully implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, and join hands to advance modernization.

Doumbouya asked Liu to extend his sincere greetings to Xi.

Guinea views its relations with China from a strategic perspective, cherishes the traditional friendship between the two countries, welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in Guinea, and will create favorable conditions for the two sides to expand cooperation across multiple fields, he said.

Doumbouya also expressed Guinea's willingness to enhance international cooperation with China and work together to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Liu also attended the signing and unveiling ceremony of the China-Africa Joint Medical Center in Guinea.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attends the signing and unveiling ceremony of the China-Africa Joint Medical Center in Guinea, Nov. 12, 2025.

